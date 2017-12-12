Larry King ‘unequivocally denies’ woman’s claim he groped her 12 years ago

NOTE: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

Longtime journalist Larry King has denied sexual assault accusations levelled against him by singer Eddie Fisher’s ex-wife Terry Richard. Richard claims the alleged sexual assaults took place in the mid-2000s.

On Monday, Richard detailed her allegations to Daily Mail TV, saying that King groped her at baseball awards dinners at Universal Studios in 2005 and 2006.



“Larry King is a groper,” said Richard, 63. “He groped me twice. He gets a thrill doing this in front of the camera, knowing I couldn’t do anything.”

During the first incident, she alleges, King “slid his hand down from the middle of my back to putting his hand inside of my dress and it ended up with about three or four of his fingers in the crack of my a**, resting in the crack of my a**.”

In the second alleged groping, Richard says King pinched her buttocks so hard that it left a bruise; in both cases, she accuses King of behaving inappropriately while the pair was posing for pictures.

In a statement, the 84-year-old said he “flatly and unequivocally denies these claims,” and “intends to file suit and prove that they’re utterly false.”

According to multiple reports, King’s legal team warned Daily Mail TV last week that they would file a lawsuit if they went ahead and published the accusations.

The denial letter, sent to Daily Mail TV, reads in part: “We represent Larry King. I am informed that you intend to publish a statement by a woman named Terry Richards [sic] that, 10 or more years ago, Mr. King supposedly ‘groped’ her at one or more baseball dinners. That assertion is entirely and unequivocally false and defamatory. Mr. King did no such thing then or ever. Your publishing this false and defamatory statement will be actionable and highly damaging.”

Richard, the fourth wife of late crooner Fisher, says she was inspired to come forward by the many women telling their stories of sexual harassment and assault in the media. She claims that all she wants from King is an apology, and isn’t seeking any damages.

“It would be cool if he did apologize for his actions,” she said, adding that she’s not sure if King will even remember the alleged incidents. “Larry needs to take responsibility for his actions.”

As of this writing, Daily Mail TV has not responded to King’s denial.

King is the latest veteran journalist to be accused of sexual impropriety. Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, among others, have been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and assault.