London opts not to bid for 2020 International Plowing Match

London’s city council has axed a potential bid for the 2020 International Plowing match.

They voted 9-6 against the bid last night at the strategic priorities and policy committee meeting.

Coun. Jared Zaifman says the costs of the event far outweighed the benefits.

“Not only is there going to be a $100,000 deposit fee,” Zaifman said, “it’s a significant amount of resources that we have to think about how we’re contributing and where they’re being contributed currently.”

Zaifman was also concerned the process seemed rushed and isn’t a good fit for London.

Councillors indicated that they would consider bidding for a future event.