Ontario PCs ask OPP to investigate ineligible expenses by power generators

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – The Progressive Conservatives are asking the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate millions in ineligible expenses – including scuba gear and raccoon traps – filed by nine power generators in the province.

Auditor general Bonnie Lysyk reported last week that the generators claimed up to $260 million in ineligible costs between 2006 and 2015, though the Independent Electricity System Operator says it’s closer to $200 million.

The expenses were claimed under a program designed to pay power generators for fuel, maintenance and operating costs when the IESO puts them on standby to supply energy.

The IESO has recovered $168 million of those billings that were deemed inappropriate.

Progressive Conservative Todd Smith has now written to the OPP to ask them to investigate, saying the abuses were so egregious that a second look by law enforcement is prudent.

The OPP did not immediately respond to a question about whether or not they will look into it.

