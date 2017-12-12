Construction to shut down part of Taché Avenue in St. Boniface until spring

If Taché Avenue between Provencher Boulevard and Despins Street is a stretch of road you regularly travel, you may want to set a new route starting Dec. 12.

The City of Winnipeg will begin work on riverbank stabilization associated with the Taché Promenade project Tuesday, with the work expected to continue until March 15, 2018.

In a statement released Dec. 11, the city said southbound Taché Avenue will be closed for the winter.

The northbound lane will remain open during construction, as will pedestrian access on the east sidewalk.

Additional lane closures will take place in the summer for sidewalk improvements.

