Vancouver police release photo in connection with sex assaults by a masked man

Vancouver police have released a surveillance photo in the hope that it will help to identify a person of interest in connection with sexual assaults that were allegedly carried out by a masked man in October and November.

A photo released on Friday shows an individual that police consider a person of interest, but they haven’t been able to figure out who he is.

The first incident happened on Oct. 29 at around 10 p.m.

A woman exited a bus near East 64th Avenue and Victoria Drive when a man grabbed her from behind.

Police say the suspect told the victim he had a weapon and repeatedly groped her before running away.

The second incident took place about three weeks later. A woman left the SkyTrain at Nanaimo Station on Nov. 19 around 9 p.m.

She was walking along Nanaimo Street and Kingsway when, again, a man grabbed her, groped her and ran away.

Police said the suspect was wearing a surgical mask in both incidents.

The suspect is described as being about 5’8″ tall, Asian, 20 to 30 years old, 5’ 8”, with a slim build and short dark hair. He was also described as wearing dark-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information about the man in the photo or about the incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.