Vancouver police release photo in connection with sex assaults by a masked man

Vancouver police have released a surveillance photo in the hope that it will help to identify a person of interest in connection with sexual assaults that were allegedly carried out by a masked man in October and November.
A photo released on Friday shows an individual that police consider a person of interest, but they haven’t been able to figure out who he is.
WATCH: Women attacked by a masked man in Vancouver
The first incident happened on Oct. 29 at around 10 p.m.
A woman exited a bus near East 64th Avenue and Victoria Drive when a man grabbed her from behind.
Police say the suspect told the victim he had a weapon and repeatedly groped her before running away.
READ MORE: Vancouver police seek masked man after sex assault near Nanaimo SkyTrain station
The second incident took place about three weeks later. A woman left the SkyTrain at Nanaimo Station on Nov. 19 around 9 p.m.
She was walking along Nanaimo Street and Kingsway when, again, a man grabbed her, groped her and ran away.
Police said the suspect was wearing a surgical mask in both incidents.
The suspect is described as being about 5’8″ tall, Asian, 20 to 30 years old, 5’ 8”, with a slim build and short dark hair. He was also described as wearing dark-rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information about the man in the photo or about the incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
