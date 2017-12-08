Two men charged with knife assaults in two Kelowna incidents

Charges have been laid following two separate incidents in Kelowna involving knife violence.

The first was in September when a 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed during an attack inside a Gallaghers Parkway home.

Timothy Cull, 23, is accused of assault causing bodily harm and two other assault related charges.

He has been released from custody and returns to court later this month.

The second incident in November happened when a loss prevention officer confronted an alleged shoplifter at an Orchard Plaza business.

Police say the suspect pulled out a knife and allegedly lunged at the victim before running away.

“RCMP set up an area of containment and called out a police canine to conduct a search for the suspect,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Unfortunately, due to the heavy pedestrian foot traffic in the area, the search was later called off as a result of concerns for public safety.”

Michael Alan Godson, 40, is charged with assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000.

Godson is in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for next week.