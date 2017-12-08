Quebec surgeons, anesthesiologists get bonuses for arriving to work on time

Quebec’s health minister says he is scandalized that surgeons and anesthesiologists get bonuses just for arriving at work by 8 a.m.

READ MORE: New deal for Quebec doctors sees them receive 14.7% salary increase over 8 years

Yet, Gaétan Barrette says he can’t do anything about the policy.

Le Journal de Montréal reported the province’s surgeons and anesthesiologists shared $86.1 million over the past three years for getting to work on time.

READ MORE: Quebec has more doctors than national average

That translates into an average of more than $19,500 a year for anesthesiologists and more than $7,500 for surgeons.

Barrette says the money comes out of an overall budget and that it is up to doctors to determine how it is spent.

READ MORE: Minister says Quebec ER doctors should work more

The bonuses are aimed at ensuring operating rooms are up and running early in the morning.