Portage la Prairie RCMP investigating Thursday morning shooting

RCMP are calling a shooting in the Oak Bay area not random.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Portage la Prairie RCMP arrived at home that was shot at.

Nobody inside the house was injured.

In a matter of six days, RCMP have responded to three shootings in the Portage area and authorities believe all events are not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.