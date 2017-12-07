Kingston police say 3 women sexually assaulted within 10 minutes near Queen’s campus

Kingston Police have arrested a 19-year-old man of no fixed address in connection with a string of sexual assault incidents near Queen’s University.

The alleged crimes took place within 10 minutes of each other on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at around 9:30 p.m.

“It makes me feel a little unsafe,” admits first-year Queen’s student, Brittany Hagen.

READ MORE: Unsanctioned parties at Queen’s Homecoming keeps Kingston paramedics busy, stretches ER resources

The first of three victims was waiting for a friend on University Avenue when she was groped by a man who asked if she wanted to have sex. The victim told him to leave or she would call for help and the suspect fled.

According to police, minutes later, the same man then started following two women walking on Barrie Street. When the women reached City Park, the man aggressively grabbed both of them from behind. One woman broke free but the other fell to the ground and the man fell on top of her.

Both women fled after a brief struggle and alerted police.

Officers responded quickly and located the man laying on the ground. He was uncooperative and attempted to spit and kick the arresting officers.

The man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, resisting arrest and two counts of breach probation.

Queen’s students are shocked and appalled by the sexual assaults taking place so close to campus.

“I walk home a lot at night. It’s kind of concerning to think that there’s people around that are out to hurt specifically women. It makes my mom nervous and makes my dad nervous,” said student Molly Urquhart.

READ MORE: Kingston Police host 2-day sexual assault seminar to educate officers

While many admit the crimes to be disheartening, some students believe Queen’s is there to help.

“My heart goes out to those that were affected. But it’s really important to stress that Queen’s does provide a lot of resources. Sexual assault programs, even more, to help those affected,” said Rachael Heleniak, a Queen’s Student.

The university’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Response team is willing to meet with any students feeling unsettled by the sexual assaults near the school.