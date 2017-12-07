17th annual Media Food Drive kicks off across Quebec

The 17th annual Grande Guignolée des media food drive took to the streets Thursday morning throughout Quebec.

In Montreal, the parent company of Global News, Corus Entertainment, was at the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and Rachel Street collecting funds and non-perishable foods.

“It’s part of what Corus represents, it’s part of what I represent. It’s giving back to the people in need,” Robert Bernotas, of Corus Entertainment, said.

The Media Food Drive has been taking place since 2001 and has amassed over $34 million, as well as thousands of pounds of food.

The collections go toward those in need all around the province, including community groups such as the Sun Youth Organization which depends on the charity event.

“This really kicks off the big food drive. It’s where we get a lot of the food and money donations for the Christmas baskets,” said Sun Youth representative Eric Kingsley.

Last year, the event helped 300,000 people in need according to the website.

One thousand collection points and food drop-offs have been set up across the city of Montreal. You can find the one nearest you on the Grande Guignolée website.

The 17th edition of the Media Food Drive will take place until Christmas Eve, donations are also accepted online.