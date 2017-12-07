These images show just how intense the devastating California fires really are

At least four major wildfires are burning out of control in the Los Angeles area, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes.

Authorities feared the fires would be whipped up by the region’s notorious westward Santa Ana winds that could reach hurricane strength.

The fires, which broke out on Monday and Tuesday, have reached into the wealthy enclave of Bel-Air on Los Angeles’ West Side while creating traffic nightmares in the densely populated area.

Santa Ana winds have long contributed to some of the region’s most disastrous wildfires. Air from high pressure areas blows down toward the Pacific Ocean, speeding up, drying out as they squeeze through mountain passes and canyons. In northern California, the same wind effect is known as Diablo winds.

According to Cal Fire, the Creek Fire burning in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles remains only five per cent contained and has torched over 5,000 hectares and has destroyed at least 30 homes.

Northwest of Los Angeles, the Rye Fire has burned through nearly 3,000 hectares and remains only 10 per cent contained.

The Skirball Fire, flared up early Wednesday in the Bel Air neighbourhood and has torched about 200 hectares and remains only five per cent contained.

The largest of the four, the Thomas Fire, has burned over 36,000 hectares and destroyed 150 structures. The blaze remains only five per cent contained.

Videos and photos show towering flames covering California’s famed foothills along major highways and roadways, the fires continued to burn Thursday.