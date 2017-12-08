Bob Layton Editorial: Your opinion matters

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

About Sears Canada or any other employees being let go without severance, Mark says employees agreed in good faith to work in return for pay, and that agreement should be honored first.

He says shareholders should come second because they took a risk the business would succeed, and creditors should come last because they could have asked for cash in advance.

Brian disagrees, and says creditors should be paid before shareholders.

Eugene says noone can bank on a pension from any company or government – debt levels are too high.

As for those who leave Canada to fight with ISIS, Dallas says he’s all for second chances in life, but not for these people.

Ruth is disgusted that dozens of Canadian and dual citizens have hired themselves out to ISIS while the rest of us wait for thoughtful government.

Tanis says the government disregards our veterans, but welcomes back the very ideology these men and women fought to protect us from.

And, Robert says other countries get tougher on these “foreign travelers” but Justin thinks he knows best.

Let me know what you think, and have a great weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.