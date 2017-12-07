Trent University research park rebranded as Cleantech Commons

The former Trent University Research and Innovation Park has been rebranded as Cleantech Commons.

The new name and logo were announced Thursday morning at a press conference hosted by the university and the city of Peterborough at the offices of Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development.

The 85-acre green research park at Trent aims to host clusters of companies and startup enterprises in the fields of clean technology, water treatment and agro-biotechnology.

Mayor Daryl Bennett and Trent president Dr. Leo Groarke lauded Cleantech Commons as a place of opportunity for clean-tech and green business. The arrangement allows Trent to lease the land to the city, which will then enter into subleases with each of the park’s tenants

“Cleantech Commons is a positioning that reflects the type of work and innovation that will be occurring in this space, with an emphasis on partnerships, shared vision and common benefits from clean technology,” said Bennett.

“Cleantech Commons promises to be a cornerstone of our regional economy as well as a tremendous outlet for the knowledge, skills and innovation that flows from Trent University.”

Groarke says the city and university have the potential to become the destination for green, clean businesses that “can change the world.”

“We wanted an identity that would communicate all of the potential that exists in this space for businesses, partners, researchers, workers and the community. It had to be imaginative and future-focused and this brand fit the bill,” said Groarke.

Rhonda Keenan, president and CEO of Peterborough & The Kawarthas Economic Development, says the Cleantech Commons brand recognizes the area’s connection to natural assets and waterways.

“With the creation of Cleantech Commons, we are playing to our region’s strengths and putting ourselves on the map as a premier destination for cleantech businesses,” she said.

“We are excited to work with Trent University and the City of Peterborough to proactively attract and support new tenants for this important new community asset, while continuing to position our region as a recognized clean technology hub.”

One of the first tenants for the park will be Noblegen, which plans to build a 300,000 square-foot facility to produce algae-based bioproducts which are used to treat wastewater.

A new website cleantechcommons.ca has also been launched. It’s expected construction will begin in 2018 and take a couple of years to complete.