December 7, 2017 10:46 am

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Laval

By Web producer  Global News

Collision experts were at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in Laval Thursday morning. Dec. 7, 2017.

Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
A 90-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a car at the intersection of des Laurentides Boulevard and Meunier Street in Laval.

It happened at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau said the driver — a woman in her 20s — was heading south on des Laurentides when she struck the pedestrian who was crossing at Meunier Street.

He was rushed to hospital and Boudreau said police fear for his life.

The driver is co-operating with the investigation.

Boudreau said it appears the driver crossed the intersection on a green light.

Des Laurentides Boulevard was closed for several hours between Proulx and Tourangeau streets to allow for the investigation.

Global News