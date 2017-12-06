Vernon’s own Skevik ski manufacturer keeps growing, but they don’t want it to get too big

It started out as a hobby for two brothers in Vernon.

Several years later, it has turned into a specialty business, selling custom-made skis around the world.

Skevik, their company, now makes around 200 pairs of high performance skis in their Vernon workshop each year.

Despite their success, the proprietors say they don’t want this business to get too big.

The idea for Skevik started when co-owner Glenn Anderson and his brother started building skis in a garage.

“The very first set that we pressed took a long time to produce but once we finally got it on the mountains it was like a noodle, super soft,” recalls Anderson.

They’ve come a long way since then. Through trial and error, they learned what worked and ultimately turned that hobby into a business.

They now sell their skis wholesale and do direct sales to customers.

Some of their skis are sold locally.

“Most customers that hear about it are kind of blown away that it is even happening in town,” said Kyle de Hrussoczy-Wirth, who owns Attridge, a Vernon ski shop that carries Skevik skis.

The business is also shipping its skis to other parts of Canada and internationally.

They retail for $795.

Right now, Anderson is the only full-time employee. He wants to keep Skevik local.

“I don’t want to become a massive company. I want to be building skis. I don’t want to be managing employees,” he said.