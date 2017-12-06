Quebec salad company expected to create over 150 jobs in the north Okanagan

A Quebec-based salad company may be about to create over 150 jobs in the north Okanagan now that it’s buying 700 acres of Coldstream Ranch.

Vegpro International, a company that specializes in “ready-to-eat packaged salads,” plans to grow crops and build a 70,000-sq.-ft. packing facility where it will wash and pack lettuce on Coldstream Ranch, the company said at a Wednesday a press conference.

The company expects to hire 150 to 200 people in the first year.

“I think it is [a] better use of this particular piece of the ranch,” Coldstream Ranch owner Keith Balcaen said.

“It is not going to impact our operations at all.”

The packing house should be operating by the end of June.