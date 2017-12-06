Horseshoe Bay terminal getting $250M makeover

BC Ferries is considering an overhaul of the Horseshoe Bay terminal and is asking the public for their input.

The Crown corporation will begin public consultation in 2018. Both the public and stakeholders will be asked for their opinion.

The existing terminal is currently facing fmany challenges, including aged infrastructure and traffic congestion said BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

“Horseshoe Bay terminal, with its three berths, actually provides more sailings per day than Tsawwassen terminal, with its five berths,” said Marshall in an email.

She said the project is in its early stages, adding that no decisions have been made.

A “high-level budget” estimate is approximately $250 million, which will be refined once a plan is in place, said Marshall.

“The plan will assume a long-term view that envisions desired service, vessel changes and terminal function, while considering constraints and flexibility for future changes.”

Marshall said all decisions will need board and regulatory approvals before moving forward.

~With files from Terry Schintz