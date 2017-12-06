Mohawk College and Port Authority launch supply chain management program

Mohawk College and the Hamilton Port Authority are joining forces to connect students with jobs in the transportation sector.

The Port Authority has created a $20,000 tuition-support fund to help local students who enrol in a new post-graduate certificate program in supply chain management.

Great new graduate program for Mohawk and #HamOnt region. Start Supply Chain Management in January. https://t.co/4xtZhTUmY5

https://t.co/dXdzkZ3tqZ — Mohawk College News (@MohawkCollege) December 6, 2017

“The Port of Hamilton’s impact on the local and regional economy touches a wide range of sectors and skilled trades,” said Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger. “Their partnership and contribution to Mohawk College with these programs brings immediate benefits to students, while at the same time helping to feed future employment needs.”

“Building and strengthening partnerships is a priority for Mohawk,” said Mohawk College President Ron McKerlie. “We are proud to partner with the Hamilton Port Authority to support the needs of local employers and create more opportunities for the people of Hamilton.”

The Supply Chain Management Program begins in January 2018 and will teach students about how goods flow within an organization, and will include co-op and internship placements.

“Ninety per cent of everything we touch has travelled by ship at some point. Management of the supply chain is a largely invisible yet vital function; companies that do it well can be up to 20 per cent more profitable,” said Ian Hamilton, president and CEO of the Hamilton Port Authority.

“Through this terrific partnership with Mohawk, we’ll ensure our local workforce is ready and able to support our city’s competitive advantage in transportation and logistics. Today’s supply chain graduates have an enormous opportunity to build a career that is in demand and highly valued in Canada and globally.”

The Port Authority is also contributing $10,000 to Mohawk’s CitySchool mobile classroom, which offers a free, on-site introduction to welding.