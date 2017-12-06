Toronto police urge caution on use of dating apps in wake of missing men

TORONTO – Police investigating the disappearance of two men from the area around Toronto’s gay village are cautioning community members about the use of online dating apps.

A Toronto police task force looking into the missing men says it is concerned that foul play may have been involved the longer Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman remain missing.

Police say investigators know from community input that there are concerns about the use of online dating apps, and they say residents should be cautious when meeting others through them.

They say individuals should get to know the person better through additional contact such as a phone call first and say casual meetups should occur in a safe space.

They also recommend letting someone else know where a meetup is to occur and say people should contact police if any suspicious activity arises.

Police have one investigation looking into Esen and Kinsman, and a separate project probing the disappearance of three other men who went missing from the same area between 2010 and 2012.

Police have not established a connection between any of the cases.

VIDEO: Police have announced the formation of a task force dedicated to probing the disappearance of two missing men