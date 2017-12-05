Canada
December 5, 2017 6:48 pm

Estimated half-kilogram of cocaine seized from Regina home

By Web Producer  Global News

After investigation, RCMP and Regina Police Service’s SWAT team executed a search warrant on the 2300 block of Halifax Street.

File / Global News
A A

After investigation, RCMP and Regina Police Service’s SWAT team executed a search warrant on the 2300 block of Halifax Street.

An estimated half-kilogram of cocaine was taken from the residence and a man was arrested without incident.

Thirty-four-year old Ryan Coutts is charged with possession of cocaine for purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in provincial court Tuesday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2300 block Retallack
Cocaine
possession of cocaine
RCMP
Regina Police
Regina Police SWAT Team
Ryan Coutts
Saskatchewan RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News