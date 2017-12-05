Estimated half-kilogram of cocaine seized from Regina home
After investigation, RCMP and Regina Police Service’s SWAT team executed a search warrant on the 2300 block of Halifax Street.
An estimated half-kilogram of cocaine was taken from the residence and a man was arrested without incident.
Thirty-four-year old Ryan Coutts is charged with possession of cocaine for purpose of trafficking.
He appeared in provincial court Tuesday.
