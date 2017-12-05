Some Edmonton skating facilities closing because of weather

While the unseasonably warm weather may be a nice break from the cold temperatures Edmontonians normally experience this time of year, it’s bad news for the city’s skating facilities.

The Victoria Oval, the Rundle IceWay and both the pond and shinny table ice at Hawrelak Park are listed as closed on the city’s website.

In an email, a city spokesperson said the decision was made as temperatures are expected to approach 10 C over the next few days.

“The upper ridge of the jet stream will move in warm Pacific air, leading to 10-15 C above average temperatures through this week and weekend,” chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“By no means is this record breaking. The record high for Dec. 5 is 16 C, set back in 1939.”

There is no expected opening date at this time as the city needs to watch what the thermometer does. The city’s website and social media accounts will specify when the amenities could reopen.

The city urges Edmontonians to obey all signs and to stay off thin ice.