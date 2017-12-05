Hamilton’s November real estate numbers reflect shift to balanced market

The local real estate market continues to find its balance.

The Realtors Association has released its snapshot for November showing that year-to-year sales dropped 12 per cent in Hamilton from 730 to 637.

At the same time, there was a corresponding 12 per cent increase in the number of listings from 907 to 1,018.

Realtor’s Association of Hamilton-Burlington CEO George O’Neill says the jump in listings is a “welcome relief” from the low inventory earlier this year.

He adds that sales, despite the drop, remain higher than the 10-year average for November.

The average number of days on the market for a listed home increased from 25 to 37 and the average sale price rose by another five per cent to $475,000.