Hamilton’s November real estate numbers reflect shift to balanced market
The local real estate market continues to find its balance.
The Realtors Association has released its snapshot for November showing that year-to-year sales dropped 12 per cent in Hamilton from 730 to 637.
READ MORE: Hamilton-Burlington home sales ‘rebound a bit’: RAHB
At the same time, there was a corresponding 12 per cent increase in the number of listings from 907 to 1,018.
Realtor’s Association of Hamilton-Burlington CEO George O’Neill says the jump in listings is a “welcome relief” from the low inventory earlier this year.
He adds that sales, despite the drop, remain higher than the 10-year average for November.
READ MORE: Hamilton real estate numbers show sales slowing in September
The average number of days on the market for a listed home increased from 25 to 37 and the average sale price rose by another five per cent to $475,000.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.