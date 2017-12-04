Fresh tracks in snow from stolen car lead Saskatoon police to arrests

Saskatoon police say some alleged criminals left fresh tracks in the snow for officers to follow from a stolen vehicle with shotguns inside.

An officer spotted a Chrysler 300 with a stolen licence plate at the intersection of College Drive and McKercher Drive at around 7:45 p.m. CT on Dec. 3.

The car was found abandoned in the 600-block of Beckett Crescent.

Officers said they were able to track the suspects due to fresh snow and found three people hiding in the 300-block of Buckwold Cove.

A fourth man was arrested a short distance away.

Two shotguns, one of which was loaded, were located in the trunk of the vehicle.

In addition to the stolen licence plate, the car was also reported stolen last month.

Two men, aged 28 and 31, and two women, aged 18 and 23, are facing over 60 charges relating to firearms and possession of stolen property.