Kingston restaurant, community outreach looking for Christmas donations to help feed those in need

Christmas is supposed to be a time of giving and a Kingston restaurant and community program are hoping you’ll do just that.

Martha’s Table and Tommy’s Restaurant are looking for donations so they can help make the holidays a little bit brighter for those in need.

“Towards the holidays we do get busier and people are thinking of giving, so it’s a great time to mention. Yes, we need donations,” said Ronda Candy, the executive director of Martha’s Table.

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Our Lady Queen of Peace turns donations into Christmas party for low-income children

As for the wish list, Candy says traditional food items such as turkey, cranberries, potatoes anything that you can think of that you would have in your holiday dinner would be welcome.

Martha’s Table will offer its meal on Dec, 21.

Tommy’s Restaurant on Princess Street is hosting its annual community holiday dinner and for those who need it, they’ll even deliver the festive feast for free. This marks the fourth year that Tommy Hunter has spearheaded the event.

“We’ve got 28 turkeys so far. I’m estimating that we’ll need about 75 when it’s all said and done. And then we need all of the other accompaniments to go with it for Christmas dinner.”

Financial donations are also always welcome.

Click here for more details