Angels are gathering at the Maryland Bridge in Winnipeg

Angels are touching down on Winnipeg over the next few days.

Hundreds of volunteers lined the Maryland Street Bridge for three hours on Monday morning, dressed in halos and gowns and encouraging drivers to pull in to the Health Centre and make a donation.

In return, donors received a free coffee or hot chocolate.

The Misericordia Health Centre Foundation’s annual Angel Squad raises funds for the centre’s programming.

“It’s our 22nd year and it’s an event that we look forward to every year,” foundation chair Lisa Stiver said.

“The volunteers come from the neighbouring businesses and the schools, and it’s something that’s really important to this neighbourhood.”

It’s also an important event for the health centre as much of the funds raised from the angels go to Misericordia’s flagship programs, including the Eye Care Centre for Excellence, Provincial Health Contact Centre, and the Sleep Disorder Centre.

The Angel Squad will be back out on Tuesday at the Maryland Bridge from 7:30 until 9 a.m.

They will also be at three Starbucks locations around the city: 201 Portage Avenue, 360 Main and 2025 Corydon.