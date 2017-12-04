Peterborough school hosts ‘Be Well Day’ aimed at promoting mental wellness

Students in grade 9 at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough enjoyed the school’s first-ever ‘Be Well Day’ on Monday.

The goal of the event is to promote well-being and engage students in a variety of activities to promote mental well-being like yoga, meditation, physical activity and stress conversations.

Be Well Day is organized by the LINK crew, a group of grade 11 and 12 students whose overall mission is to help grade 9 students integrate into high school. Leaders from the Catholic education centre, Peterborough public health, and community members came together to promote the day.

So far, grade 9 student Jon Hughes says, LINK has helped him.

“Three months into it, four months into it, it has been a good experience for me,” Hughes said. ‘We haven’t had exams yet so that’s going to be a step for us, but just learning about stress [and] how we can come over that especially for studying for exams,” said Hughes.

Grade 11 student Maggie Doris is a LINK member. She remembers what it was like having a buddy from the LINK group when she was new to high school.

“I got really close with one of my LINK leaders and she made a big difference in my grade 9 year, so I wanted to be able to do the same for someone else,” said Doris.

The next event LINK will host will be at the end of January called ‘Feed Your Spirit,’ aimed at taking stress levels down during pre-exam week.