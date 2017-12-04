The Toy Shop in Peterborough claims DBIA’s holiday window contest

The winner of a downtown holiday window contest in Peterborough will be donating her winnings to the Salvation Army Toy Drive.

The Toy Shop of Peterborough was named the winner of the annual contest hosted by the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

1st place winner of Holiday Decorated Window contest picked by @bbbsPtbo is @ToyShopPtbo Great Canada theme pic.twitter.com/dRYoeQKXEE — Terry Guiel (@Terry_Guiel) December 2, 2017

Judges from Big Brothers Big Sisters toured downtown businesses on Saturday and decided the Toy Shop at 176 Hunter St. W. was colourful and encompassed the theme of Canada 150 for the contest.

“We had a lot of fun decorating our display and incorporating the Canada 150 theme for the Holiday Window Contest,” said Jean Grant, owner of The Toy Shop.

Grant says she will be donating the $300 grand prize to the Salvation Army Toy Drive which takes place this Saturday. She will participate with the Peterborough Professional Firefighters to leverage their $2,000 donation to purchase additional toys through deals with her suppliers.

On the last Saturday, little brothers & sisters from @bbbsPtbo had a blast, judging the Holiday Window Contest! @bbbsPtbo provides mentoring programs for children and youth. To support or volunteer to support children in need, visit https://t.co/z0KUUBtcy8 pic.twitter.com/pgb2Ywdlxh — Downtown Ptbo (@downtownPtbo) December 4, 2017

Runners-up in the contest were Water St. businesses Watson and Lou and Needles in the Hay.

2nd prize for @downtownPtbo Decorated Holiday Window Contest goes to @watsonandlou pic.twitter.com/eq1vh6eogw — Terry Guiel (@Terry_Guiel) December 2, 2017

3rd place in @downtownPtbo Decorated Holiday Window Contest is @NeedlesintheHay Judges loved it pic.twitter.com/miuJsqjYxP — Terry Guiel (@Terry_Guiel) December 2, 2017

“It’s great to see so many stores lit up and decorated with all things Canadian for the holiday season,” says Terry Guiel, DBIA executive director.

“It was also a lot of fun hosting Big Brothers Big Sisters as our judges and seeing how excited the kids were to be a part of this.”