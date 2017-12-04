Rick Zamperin: Shohei Ohtani won’t join the Blue Jays

One major league baseball team is going to win the lottery this off-season, but sadly, it won’t be the Toronto Blue Jays. His name is Shohei Ohtani, and he’s being touted as the best thing since sliced bread.

OK, that might be going a little overboard.

Ohtani is a baseball phenom from Japan, the likes of which have not been seen in 100 years.

Before Babe Ruth became the “Sultan of Swat” he was one of the most dominant pitchers in the game.

Ohtani is an offensive force at the plate and has a rocket arm on the mound, a modern day “Bambino” with exceptional speed to boot. So when the 23-year-old Japanese sensation announced that he was coming to North America, MLB teams couldn’t line up soon enough.

Ohtani asked teams to put forth their best proposals on how they would use the pitcher-outfielder.

However, some teams have already been dismissed, including the Blue Jays, and somewhat surprisingly the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have been told they’re out of the running, too.

Ohtani apparently wants to sign with a west coast team — with Seattle and San Francisco emerging as the front-runners.

Sorry Blue Jays fans, I guess you’ll have to wait another 100 years.