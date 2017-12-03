Busy weekend for Christmas tree sales in Regina

Many families were on a mission this weekend to find the perfect Christmas tree in Regina, including Don Balas.

“I grew up on a farm and we didn’t go and cut our own or anything like that, but we always got natural trees and it’s something we did growing up,” he said.

It’s a tradition he’s now passed on to his two daughters Elliot and Finley.

“It’s a big deal, they get to come and look but they don’t really know much about trees,” Balas said.

Which is OK for the girls who say they’re just searching for the tallest one.

Susan Luhning has been selling Christmas trees at Dutch Growers Home and Garden for 28 years and says the first weekend of December is one of the busiest.

“We just opened our gates up at noon this Sunday and I’ve already sold 10 trees in 30 minutes,” she said.

From Fraser firs to balsam firs, Scots pine and white spruce, Luhning says there are lots to choose from.

“Fir trees have the best needle retention and also the fir trees are the best for fragrance,” she said.

Luhning adds it’s important to look for a tree with a nice green colour and one with some weight.

“Lift it up,” she said. “If it still has some weight to it, it still has some moisture in it.”

While some cities in Canada are seeing an increase in tree prices this year, Luhning says tree prices in Regina are on par with last year.

Dan Lopez has been shopping for trees every year for the past 15 years. He says it’s a tradition he’s happy to share with his daughter.

“We always look for something big just to fill the house and tall, but now with the little ones we’re looking for something smaller that doesn’t take up too much space,” he said.

But if you’re still waiting to find that special tree, Luhning says don’t wait too long.

“We will actually sell out of trees by the middle of December, so come on down and pick them out now,” she said.