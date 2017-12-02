Vacant Home Fire
December 2, 2017 6:14 am

Surrey firefighters extinguish blaze at vacant home

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. Surrey firefighters were called to a 2-alarm fire in a vacant home Saturday night.

File photo
A A

Nobody was hurt after a dramatic two-alarm fire in Surrey Saturday morning.

It was reported at around midnight, at a single-storey home the 10500 block of 138A St.

READ MORE: Firefighters called to huge house fire in Surrey

Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael says a second alarm was called when crews arrived on scene.

“Six engines, about 25 firefighters, and we did a defensive attack and knocked the fire down. The house was a vacant home, it had been boarded up, but there were reports of squatters in the area.”

When asked if he had any advice for people living near a vacant home, Carmichael says they should be vigilant, and let the city bylaw office know if they see anyone that doesn’t belong.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Home Fire
House Fire
Surrey
Surrey B.C.
Surrey BC
Surrey firefighters
Vacant Home Fire
Vacant Homes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News