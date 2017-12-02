Surrey firefighters extinguish blaze at vacant home

Nobody was hurt after a dramatic two-alarm fire in Surrey Saturday morning.

It was reported at around midnight, at a single-storey home the 10500 block of 138A St.

READ MORE: Firefighters called to huge house fire in Surrey

Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael says a second alarm was called when crews arrived on scene.

“Six engines, about 25 firefighters, and we did a defensive attack and knocked the fire down. The house was a vacant home, it had been boarded up, but there were reports of squatters in the area.”

When asked if he had any advice for people living near a vacant home, Carmichael says they should be vigilant, and let the city bylaw office know if they see anyone that doesn’t belong.