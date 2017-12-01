5 Things To Do

December 1, 2017 5:47 pm

5 things to do for Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

By Staff Global News

1 – Hi-Light Festival Opening
Opening night, Dec. 1. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Park & Tilford Gardens
333 Brooksbank Ave, North Vancouver
http://vancouversnorthshore.com/events/hi-light-festival/

2 – Downtown Kelowna Light Up
Saturday December 2nd
Stuart Park

https://www.downtownkelowna.com

3 – Kits House Winter Market
December 2nd, 10am-4pm
Kitsilano Neighbourhood House
http://www.kitshouse.org/events/kitsilano-winter-market/

4 – Bright Nights Christmas Train Stanley Park
November 30-January 6th
Pipeline Road, Stanley Park
http://vancouver.ca/parks-recreation-culture/bright-nights-train.aspx

5 – Telus Vancouver Santa Claus Parade
Sunday Dec 3rd, 12pm
Downtown Vancouver
(Pre-celebration 10-12pm Vancouver Art Gallery)
http://vancouversantaclausparade.com/parade-information/

