From swinging to baton twirling: Global Calgary’s funniest ParticipACTION 150 Play List moments

As 2017 winds down there is arguably nothing that has caused more laughs and memorable moments for Global Calgary’s anchors than the ParticipACTION 150 Play List.

The initiative, launched earlier this year, is a list of 150 physical activities Canadians were encouraged to try in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

ParticipACTION created it with the goal of getting Canadians to sit less and move more.

Every day, Global Calgary anchors would announce the Play List activity of the day, often accompanying it with demonstrations of the activity.

Here’s a look at some of Global Calgary’s most memorable ParticipACTION moments:

Scott Fee and Amber Schinkel get the giggles when Jordan Witzel talks ‘swinging’

In June, Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel got confused by the ParticiPACTION 150 Play List activity of the day: swinging.

The mix-up caused Amber Schinkel and Scott Fee to get the giggles.

Video of Jordan’s “swinging” mix-up then went viral, prompting ParticipACTION to issue a cheeky PSA.

Dallas Flexhaug shows Jordan Witzel how to twirl a baton

Ever wonder if the anchors at Global Calgary have hidden talents? Dallas Flexhaug demonstrated her baton-twirling skills for Jordan.

Not to be outdone, Scott then gave baton twirling a try.

Surprise! It’s a pillow fight!

Pillow fight! Feathers were flying when traffic reporter Leslie Horton took on Jordan in an impromptu battle.

Jordan Witzel and Leslie Horton play hide and seek

It’s not just for kids! Jordan and Leslie played a game of hide and seek.

What on earth is a one-foot high kick?

Jordan, Amber, Scott and Leslie weren’t sure what a one-foot high kick was.

Once they figured it out, Leslie was excited to try.

Jordan Witzel and Kris Laudien give stick pull a try

Jordan and Kris gave stick pull a try. Turns out it was harder than it looks.

“This is ridiculous,” Jordan said. “It’s hard!”

Amber Schinkel and Scott Fee learn about the side reach

“Like aerobics,” Schinkel observed when she and Fee gave the side reach a try.

Just don’t sing about it; Jordan did and Scott didn’t approve.

Can you capture the flag?

“It was fun as a kid,” Jordan reminisced.

Leslie wasn’t familiar with the game, so Jordan explained it to her.