2 years after a court decision, Vancouver francophones say their kids still need more schools

Two years ago, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that French students in Vancouver were not receiving the same services as their English-speaking counterparts.

Now, parents are still waiting for the B.C. government to follow through.

More schools need to be built, said parent Joseph Page, who was part of the original court case that fought to have more adequate French-language schools in the province.

Page said the Conseil scolaire francophone (CSF), or francophone school board’s decision to lease Laurier Annex from the Vancouver School Board (VSB) serves only as a Band-Aid solution.

“We need permanent solutions because that rental agreement is just for a few years. That’s not a permanent solution. What we need is two schools — one between Main and Granville, and one west of Granville,” Page said.

He said French-language education is a Charter right for francophones, adding that on the west side, schools have been overflowing for years.

For its part, the B.C. government says securing sites for schools in that part of Vancouver has been a challenge.

Another court action – between the CSF and the province – is still before the courts. It calls for 21 new schools to be built across the province, to meet demands for French-language education.