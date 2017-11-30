Vote for the candidate without a penis, Michigan AG hopeful urges in campaign

A potential candidate for attorney general in Michigan is urging people to vote for her specifically because she doesn’t have a penis.

In the wake of the sexual assault, harassment and misconduct allegations that have rocked many institutions including Hollywood and Capitol Hill, Dana Nessel says she has a solution.

“When you’re choosing Michigan’s next attorney general ask yourself this: Who can you trust most not to show you their penis in a professional setting?” she asks in a campaign video released Wednesday.

“Is it the candidate who doesn’t have a penis? I’d say so.”

Nessel is running for the Democratic nomination for the position in the state, and other women are vying for nominations in other positions (including Senator Debbie Stabenow who is up for re-election). Nessel says an “all-female ticket” is just what they need right now.

The primary election won’t be until August, but Nessel has started campaigning early to address the issue of sex crimes.

The issue has been amplified by high-profile cases like Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who’s accused of sexually touching teenage girls in the 1980s, and Senator Al Franken who’s apologized for misconduct including groping women.

Instead of laying out a platform (which she says she’s laid out on her website) Nessel assures voters she won’t be sexually harassing anyone.

“I won’t sexually harass my staff and I won’t tolerate it in your workplace either,” she says in the video.

“I won’t walk around in a half-open bathrobe and I’ll continue to take all sex crimes seriously – just like I did as a prosecutor.”

(The bathrobe references the multiple women who have accused ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of greeting women for alleged business meetings in a bathrobe.)

Growing number of women running for office

There have been more women running for office in the U.S. since Donald Trump was elected president. Trump himself has been accused by 16 women of sexual misconduct, and his campaign race was rocked by a tape in which he says he can do “anything” to women, including “grab them by the p—y.”

According to Emily’s List, an organization dedicated to helping women get elected, more than 22,000 women have signed up to run for office since Trump came into office.

“It’s unprecedented,” Virginia state representative Charniele Herring told CNN at the beginning of the month.

“I think this is just the start. The charge for us is to keep this up. This is just the beginning, but I do believe we’ll see legislatures across the country look different and more representative.”

Along with women, America has seen its first openly transgender state legislator when Danica Roem was elected in Virginia in November.