Fake Fort McMurray RCMP Facebook page prompts warning

Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating several reports about a Facebook account “falsely representing the RCMP” after an apparent appeal to illicit drug users was posted.

The detachment received several reports about the Facebook account on Thursday and on Friday, issued a news release explaining the page was fake.

READ MORE: Edmonton police connect with citizens through social media

“This scam involves one or several persons who sent out messages representing the RCMP,” the news release explained.

“The Wood Buffalo RCMP would like to reassure citizens that these are false messages and are not associated to the RCMP.”

READ MORE: Police rap battle about winter driving takes off on social media

The news release went on to say that the real Wood Buffalo RCMP uses media releases when it needs to send a message to the public.

“Please do not contact the user of the Facebook page: ‘Fort McMurray RCMP’ and put yourself at risk,” RCMP said. “If you receive a response or contact from this false Facebook account, do not pursue messaging with this account.”

One of the “false messages” appeared to be about drug use and testing cocaine.

The Facebook page appeared to have been taken down later Thursday morning.

Residents are asked to file complaints about internet scams or any fraudulent activity with their local RCMP office. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre can be reached at 1-888-495-8501.