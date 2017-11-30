‘Lives could have been saved’: Moncton shooting widow shares victim impact statement

It’s called a victim impact statement, but Nadine Larche says it’s not really one.

“I am mentally and physically exhausted to write another victim impact statement so I humbly submit a poem that I wrote three years ago after my husband was murdered,” she wrote.

Larche’s statement was submitted to the judge in the RCMP Labour Code violation trial, as part of a sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Larche’s husband, Const. Doug Larche, was one of three RCMP officers who was killed in June 2014 during a shooting rampage by a Moncton gunman who targeted law enforcement.

Constables Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross were also killed, while constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were injured in the shootings.

The RCMP were later found guilty of one Labour Code violation in relation to the shooting, for failing to provide its members with use-of-force equipment and training.

“Lives could have been saved,” Larche wrote in her statement.

“I firmly believe that my husband, and the father of our three children, would still be alive today had he and his colleagues had the proper ‘tools’ to fight back better that fateful day.”

The Crown is asking for the maximum fine against the RCMP.

Crown prosecutor Paul Adams said a $1-million fine would amount to “a clear declaration of disapproval” of RCMP conduct that left its officers outgunned and ill-prepared.

The judge will render his decision on sentencing on Jan. 26, 2018.

With a file from The Canadian Press