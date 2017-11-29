Geoffrey Rush denies allegations of ‘improper behaviour’

Geoffrey Rush is fighting back after allegations of “improper behaviour” during his work with the Sydney Theatre Company (STC). He claims the theatre refuses to divulge any information about the accusations and Rush’s lawyer says the accusations are an attempt to “smear his name and unjustifiably damage his reputation.”

The Daily Telegraph reported the allegations of inappropriate behaviour occurred over several months during an STC production of Shakespeare’s King Lear. The play ran from Nov. 2015 to Jan. 2016.

“Sydney Theatre Company received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behaviour,” a spokeswoman said to The Daily Telegraph.

“The Company received the complaint when Mr Rush’s engagement with the Company had ended. The Company continues to work with the complainant to minimise (sic) the risk of future instances of the alleged behaviour occurring in its workplace.

“The complainant has requested that their identity be withheld.”

In a statement, Rush says that that upon learning of the allegation he immediately contacted the theatre but was not given any information about the complaint.

“The moment I became aware of rumours of a complaint I immediately phoned and spoke to senior management at the Sydney Theatre Company asking for clarification about the details of the statement,” said Rush, who has been nominated for four Oscars and won Best Actor honours for his performance in 1997’s “Shine”.

“They refused to illuminate me with the details,” added Rush, 66. “I also asked why this information was being withheld, and why, according to standard theatre practice the issue had not been raised with me during the production via stage management, the director, my fellow actors or anyone at management level. However, no response was forthcoming.”