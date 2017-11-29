Charges withdrawn against paparazzo accused of 2015 Vancouver assault on Ryan Reynolds

Charges have been withdrawn against a paparazzo accused of assaulting actor Ryan Reynolds during the shooting of the first Deadpool film in Vancouver.

Fifty-two-year-old Richmond, B.C. resident Richard Fedyck was arrested after allegedly hitting the actor with his car in the parking garage of the Shangri-La in 2015.

Court services confirmed the withdrawal of the charges, but were unable to provide more details by Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Paparazzo arrested after Ryan Reynolds struck by vehicle

At the time of the incident, police alleged the photographer had approached Reynolds in the parkade area of the luxury complex’s residential portion on the evening of April 28, and, after “a confrontation,” drove off — allegedly striking the actor.

READ MORE: Paparazzo ordered to stay away from Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds suffered minor injuries, including a sore back and knee, and Fedyck was originally charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and criminal harassment.

Police at the time said they recommended the charges based on video and witness evidence.

WATCH: Local photographer in court facing charges of injuring actor Ryan Reynolds

Fedyck was released on $1,000 bail, and ordered not to enter Vancouver while Reynolds was filming the Hollywood blockbuster.

He was also banned from taking pictures of Reynolds or having any contact with the actor’s family.

The photographer vehemently denied the allegations, telling The Province newspaper at the time that “Ryan Reynolds was not hit by a car,” and insisted reports about the incident were “100 per cent false.”

WATCH: Deadpool 2 filming underway in Vancouver

Reynolds representative, meanwhile, issued a statement to ET Canada saying “While walking, Ryan was struck by a [paparazzo] driving a car through an underground parking garage. The man fled the scene. Ryan is OK.”

READ MORE: Production set to resume on ‘Deadpool 2’ following stunt woman’s death

Fedyk was a longtime contributer to CTV’s eTalk and owns Vancouver-based PUNKD Images, which syndicates his photographs through different agencies.

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool 2’ filming leads to downtown Vancouver road closures this week

Reynolds was back in Vancouver this summer to film the sequel to Deadpool, which is slated for release in May, 2018.

-With files from Justin McElroy, John R. Kennedy and John Daly