Peterborough police promoting Vulnerable Person Registry

Peterborough police are encouraging families and caregivers to access a service to help those who are at risk due to health issues.

The Vulnerable Person Registry is a secure database that will be used by police and other emergency services during a crisis situation. A vulnerable person is considered anyone who has a medical condition or has behavioural patterns that could make them a danger to themselves.

“It could be a younger child who has Autism Spectrum Disorder, or it could be a senior who is showing the early signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease,” said police spokesperson Lauren Gilchrist.

The registry informs police and other emergency responders if someone has a tendency to wander, an inability to communicate, or has a particular fear, aggression or fascination or attraction to items or areas.

“So it really gives us valuable information when we’re responding,” said Gilchrist. “How to approach that person and how to understand that situation better, and how to get them that information quickly.”

At the Mapleridge Recreation Centre for seniors, staff approve of the registry and say it’s beneficial to vulnerable members of the community.

“It’s a big family here, everyone knows everyone,” said employee Carileen Bird. “And if someone’s missing we get concerned, we wonder why they’re not here.”

The vulnerable person must living in the jurisdiction of the Peterborough Police Service which includes the city, village of Lakefield and township of Cavan Monaghan.

To add a family member to the registry, visit the police station on Water St. or visit online http://www.peterboroughpolice.com/report/a-vulnerable-person/

“The family or caregiver who registers the person need not reside within the jurisdiction,” said Gilchrist.