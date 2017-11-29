Money
November 29, 2017 1:05 pm

CanniMed adopts shareholder rights plan in hostile takeover bid by Aurora Cannabis

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatoon-based CanniMed has adopted shareholder rights plan in an attempt to thwart a hostile takeover bid by Aurora Cannabis.

Global News
A A

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. says it has adopted a shareholder rights plan in a bid to defend itself against a hostile takeover offer by Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Story continues below

The Saskatoon-based company says the move will ensure its shareholders have a chance to vote on its own acquisition of Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSXV:HIP).

READ MORE: Saskatchewan funds, Toronto investment manager back Aurora-CanniMed takeover bid

The rights plan prevents Aurora from acquiring any CanniMed shares other than those tendered to its hostile bid or from entering into any lock-up agreements other than those it has already signed and filed, CanniMed said.

Aurora (TSX:ACB) has made an all-stock offer for CanniMed worth up to $24 per share, with one of its conditions being that CanniMed abandon its own proposed acquisition of Newstrike.

Aurora has also said that it has signed lock-up agreements with four CanniMed shareholders – which comprise 38 per cent of outstanding shares – to support its unsolicited takeover bid.

READ MORE: Aurora Cannabis formally launches hostile takeover bid for CanniMed Therapeutics

CanniMed (TSX:CMED) has said the Aurora acquisition does not make sense for its shareholders, but the combination with Newstrike will deliver significant shareholder value.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta marijuana
Aurora
Aurora Cannabis
CanniMed
CanniMed Therapeutics
Hostile takeover
Marijuana
Marijuana legalization
Newstrike Resources
pot
Pot Legalization
pot production

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News