Canada
November 29, 2017 1:15 pm
Updated: November 29, 2017 1:16 pm

The Halifax Explosion: 10 objects that tell the story of a disaster

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian History
Coleman
Explosion
Halifax
halifax explosion
Nova Scotia
SS Imo
SS Mont-Blanc
truro
Vince Coleman

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News