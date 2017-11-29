Teen girl charged after North End shooting

Winnipeg police have charged a 17-year-old girl in connection with an incident at an office in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue Monday.

At around 6:45 p.m. police were called to the Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre after a woman said she had been shot in the back. Officers determined that the victim had been shot with a pellet gun. She did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect ran off before police arrived. They caught up with her Tuesday and took her into custody.

The teen faces a number of charges: