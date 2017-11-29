Crime
November 29, 2017 12:35 pm
Updated: November 29, 2017 1:22 pm

Teen girl charged after North End shooting

By Online Producer  Global News

Ndinawe youth Resource Centre on Selkirk Avenue was the scene of an assault with a weapon on Monday.

Josh Arason / Global News
Winnipeg police have charged a 17-year-old girl in connection with an incident at an office in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue Monday.

At around 6:45 p.m. police were called to the Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre after a woman said she had been shot in the back.  Officers determined that the victim had been shot with a pellet gun. She did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect ran off before police arrived. They caught up with her Tuesday and took her into custody.

The teen faces a number of charges:

  • assault with a weapon
  • possess weapon
  • pointing a firearm
  • fail to comply with sentence x3

