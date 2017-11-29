New report urges more oversight of involuntary detentions under BC’s Mental Health Act

A new report by the Community Legal Assistance Society criticizes B.C.’s Mental Health Act and detention system.

Laura Johnston is a lawyer with the society and says there’s no criteria or limits to how doctors treat involuntary patients.

“The report evaluates the B.C. system for mental health detention and involuntary psychiatric treatment. Involuntary patients are put in mechanical and physical restraints, they are being tied to a bed with mechanical straps, and put in seclusion, which is solitary confinement in a small locked room, there’s no oversight, there’s no criteria and no limitations.”

She says there is no oversight over several practices and doctors or facilities aren’t required to document such actions.

“In prison, you’re entitled to have your clothes removed from your body by someone of the same sex, except in certain exceptional circumstances. But for women in detention in the mental health system, there’s no protection for that, and so female detainees can have their clothes taken off their body by force by male security staff members.”

She says the problem in the province is that seclusion and constraints are being used in much broader circumstances.

“To discipline patients when it’s not necessary to prevent harm.”

CKNW is waiting for comment from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.