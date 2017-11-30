Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in Belleville

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been traversing the country spreading holiday cheer and helping local charities along the way for almost two decades. Tuesday’s first stop was Belleville.

Even before the train arrived, hot chocolate was being served and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus were making the rounds talking to the young and young at heart like Picton resident Tereese Moore.

“[Santa] only asked me if I’d been good this year and I said absolutely not and he said well at least you’re honest,” Moore said.

As the train arrived, the anticipation in the crowd grew.

Twelve-year-old Malaki Smith says curiosity brought him out to the holiday train this year.

“I never been here before,” he said. “I thought it was going to be surprising and I want to see what’s in that trailer.”

Canadian blues-rock musician Colin James and and singer-songwriter Emma-Lee were both in the rail car Malaki was wondering about and both ready to perform for the excited crowd.

A donation to the Gleaners Food Bank was the only price of admission for the 200 or so people in attendance.

Lee says the crowds and being able to help communities across the country is a boost every time she takes the stage.

“I love the cars. I think that it’s so great that the donations stay in every community. [It’s] so important that people can really feel like they’re showing up and it’s really contributing to the people that live around here.”

The holiday train started in Montreal a couple of days ago and will stop in 171 communities across the country before finishing in Vancouver on Dec. 17.

READ MORE: CP Holiday Train comes to Calgary

Canadian Pacific’s Director of Heritage Services Katie Hill says over the years the holiday train has raised millions of dollars and food for food banks across the country.

“With running this program, we’ve actually raised over $13 million and four million pounds of food and it’s thanks to the generosity of people coming out year over year bringing food to help their neighbours.”

Local donations in Belleville from those at the holiday train concert added up to several hundred pounds of food in the form of non-perishable food items.

Canadian Pacific also donated $7,000 to the Gleaners Food Bank.

READ MORE: Food bank visits in Toronto back to recession levels: report

Susanne Quinlan, the food bank’s director of operations, says the rail company only puts one caveat on the monetary donation:

“That’s money that will be spent on healthy foods like apples, potatoes, carrots because they want us to spend it on heart-healthy foods.”

The Gleaners Food Bank provides food to anywhere from 900 to 1,800 individuals and families in Belleville every month.