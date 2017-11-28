OPP want to speak with canoeists reported ‘missing’ in Thames River

The search may be over, but Ontario Provincial Police in Ingersoll would still like to speak with a pair of canoeists who wound up taking a dip in the Thames River on Sunday.

Officers were contacted just before 3 p.m. Sunday by a concerned resident who heard two men calling for help while standing in the river near Ingersoll Street North.

He said they got back into their canoe and carried on down the river until they were out of sight and that’s when he called police.

READ MORE: OPP searching for pair of distressed canoeists in Ingersoll

Officers searched the area, but couldn’t find them.

The search has been suspended, but anyone with information is still asked to contact the police so they can confirm the boaters are safe.