Lower Canada College parents host Shoebox Project party

The holidays are a time for joy and celebration but for some people in Montreal, it’s a stark reminder of what they’re missing: a home.

On Monday night, a group of parents from Lower Canada College was working hard to make things better for women who will have to spend their holidays in shelters.

Volunteers were filling up shoeboxes with necessities. Products range from the very basics such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, to little luxuries such as makeup, a small piece of jewellery, a nice scarf, gift certificates to Subway and even bus passes.

The initiative is called The Shoebox Project. The goal is to bring some joy to local women in need.

“Women are the most forgotten group,” said Katherine Velan, the co-head of the Shoebox Project in Montreal.

The boxes are decorated and people are encouraged to write a warm message of support.

The project started back in 2011 and so far over 91,000 shoeboxes have been distributed across Canada.

“We give them shoeboxes because the Christmas time — no matter what religion you are — it’s the hardest time of the year,” Velan said.

“If you’re alone you realize it’s just a hard time to get through. So we wanted to give them something nice and remind them that they’re being thought of.”

Velan told Global News parents at Lower Canada College wanted to participate and have their own shoebox party to show their kids and lead by example.

People are encouraged to hold their own shoebox party. Organizers need all the boxes by early next week as they will be delivered to the shelters by Dec. 8.

Drop off locations and details can be found at shoeboxproject.com.