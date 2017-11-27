Politics
November 27, 2017 4:25 pm

Dauphin, Manitoba mayor died while snorkeling on vacation in Florida

Mayor of Dauphin dies in Florida on family vacation.

A community in western Manitoba is still reeling following the tragic passing of its Mayor over the weekend.

The City of Dauphin confirms – following conversations with family – that Mayor Eric Irwin died on Friday while snorkeling in Key West, Florida with his wife, daughter and sister-in-law.

An official cause of death for the 62-year-old is still unknown. State laws in Florida require a medical examiner review of any sudden death, which could delay the return of Irwin’s body to Manitoba.

The family is planning to hold a public funeral in Dauphin for Irwin, but no other details are available at this time.

In an interview with Global News, Deputy Mayor Al Dowhan said Dauphin City Council still has work to do, and will meet to discuss next steps.

“The remaining councilors, we’re going to have a meeting towards the end of the week to decide a plan to move forward. Until that time, our CAO (Brad Collett) will look after affairs.”
