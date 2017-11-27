Three charged after evading Regina police

Three people – two men and a woman – have been charged after evading police and being in possession of stolen property.

On Saturday at around 12:30 a.m., police were alerted to a truck in northwest Regina that belonged to a man wanted on other fraud and theft warrants across Saskatchewan. Police followed the car as it made several stops and then tried to pull the truck over, but the truck evaded police.

Police were able to deploy a spike belt. The three suspects were then arrested with the help of the canine unit. There were no injuries.

Trent Scott Pratt, 40, and Meagan Dawn Spaan, 31, are both from Regina and Brandon Therens, 34, is from Coronach, Sask.

All three are charged with possession of stolen property under $5000. Spaan is facing an evade police charge and Therens was arrested on outstanding warrants and is also facing a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Pratt, Spaan and Therens made their first court appearance on Monday morning.