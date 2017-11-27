Gas leak in Saint-Eustache forces school closure

An overnight gas leak in Saint-Eustache has led to the closure of Notre-Dame School on Monday.

On its website, the Seigneurie-des-Mille-Iles School Board said the school would be closed for the day and there would be no daycare services.

A gas leak in St-Eustache forces the closure of Notre-Dame school and the daycare for the day. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Ht6qjZoqVl — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) November 27, 2017

City spokesperson Stéphanie Boucher said the leak happened at 2 a.m. following work being done near the intersection of St-Louis and St-Eustache streets.

The leak has been capped, but St-Louis Street will be closed to traffic between St-Eustache Street and Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard for an undetermined period, as crews fix the road.

Boucher said that city hall, which is located on St-Louis Street, is open and accessible to the public.

There were no reports of injury.