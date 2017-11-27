Canada
November 27, 2017 10:59 am

Gas leak in Saint-Eustache forces school closure

By Web producer  Global News

Notre-Dame School in St-Eustache is closed for the day, following a gas leak. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
A A

An overnight gas leak in Saint-Eustache has led to the closure of Notre-Dame School on Monday.

On its website, the Seigneurie-des-Mille-Iles School Board said the school would be closed for the day and there would be no daycare services.

City spokesperson Stéphanie Boucher said the leak happened at 2 a.m. following work being done near the intersection of St-Louis and St-Eustache streets.

The leak has been capped, but St-Louis Street will be closed to traffic between St-Eustache Street and Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard for an undetermined period, as crews fix the road.

Boucher said that city hall, which is located on St-Louis Street, is open and accessible to the public.

There were no reports of injury.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard
Ecole Notre-Dame
Gas Leak
Saint-Eustache City Hall
St-Eustache Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News