Gas leak in Saint-Eustache forces school closure
An overnight gas leak in Saint-Eustache has led to the closure of Notre-Dame School on Monday.
On its website, the Seigneurie-des-Mille-Iles School Board said the school would be closed for the day and there would be no daycare services.
City spokesperson Stéphanie Boucher said the leak happened at 2 a.m. following work being done near the intersection of St-Louis and St-Eustache streets.
The leak has been capped, but St-Louis Street will be closed to traffic between St-Eustache Street and Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard for an undetermined period, as crews fix the road.
Boucher said that city hall, which is located on St-Louis Street, is open and accessible to the public.
There were no reports of injury.
