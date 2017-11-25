Impatient Vancouver Island dog leans on horn to tell owners to get moving

We’ve all been there. Someone asks you to stay in the car while they run out for a quick errand. They tell you they’ll be back in a minute, but take longer than expected and you sit there staring at the dashboard clock as time drags on interminably.

One Nanaimo dog wasn’t having any of it.

A video posted to Facebook shows a dog impatiently waiting for his owner in a vehicle at Beban Park in Nanaimo. The dog leans on the horn as if to tell his owners to get a move on.

Sitting in the driver’s seat with the windows partially open, the dog doesn’t seem to be distressed, just annoyed.

People in the parking lot were left to wonder who was so angry only to discover it was a honking dog.

The look on the dog’s face says it all.